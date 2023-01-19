Man arrested, charged after authorities seize drugs, gun, stolen trailer in Bedford County

Philip Harless of Vinton, arrested after authorities seize drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer. (Credit: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man is now in custody after authorities seized drugs, a gun, and a stolen trailer during a traffic stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 10, authorities conducted the traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway in Bedford County.

During the stop, authorities say one and one-quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a gun, and a stolen enclosed trailer were seized.

Deputies say the driver was identified as Philip Harless of Vinton.

Harless faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute 1000g or more of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

