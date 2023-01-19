Missing Chesterfield County teen found safe

Allison Brady, who is missing out of Chesterfield County and may be in the red vehicle in the Roanoke area, according to police (Credit: Chesterfield Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:

Brady has been found safe, according to Chesterfield County police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities are currently searching for a missing Chesterfield County teen who may be in the Roanoke area, according to police.

Allison Brady, 15 years old, was last seen on foot in the Midlothian area around 1 p.m. on Jan. 18, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police believe she may be with her former boyfriend, 18-year-old Adam Fazar, and that they may both be in the Roanoke area.

Adam Fazar, who police say may be with missing Chesterfield County teen, Allison Brady (Credit: Chesterfield County Police) (WSLS)

The two are believed to be in a 2002 Subaru Forester Wagon with Virginia tags that read UTN-3195, according to CCPD. We’re told the vehicle has a “Save the Bay” sticker on the rear bumper.

Brady is 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair, and blue eyes, authorities said. Chesterfield County Police said she was last seen wearing a purple hoodie, blue jeans, and a black raincoat.

Police said that Brady takes medication, which she left at her home.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.