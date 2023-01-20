Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The search continues Friday for the body of a missing woman who the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says was murdered and then dumped in the New River.

The body of her boyfriend, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas, who deputies say was shot and killed, was recovered from the river last weekend.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management are working together to find the body of 25-year-old Jamie Frazier.

Investigators said evidence shows the couple last had contact with each other on Dec. 14.

Pulaski County deputies say they have teams using sonar equipment canvassing the river near Clarks Ferry Road.

Emergency crews are expected to increase efforts with teams from Wythe County, the City of Radford, and Black Diamond Search and Rescue if Frazier’s body is not found Friday.

“We’re going to have our special operations teams with their boats out and with divers and water cadaver dogs,” Brad Wright with Pulaski County Emergency Management said.