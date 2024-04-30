Changes to more school times ahead for next year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – School systems across our region are changing school start times. As we reported, Roanoke City Public Schools is talking about changes due to bus delays over the last two years.

Now, Lynchburg is also making changes for the 2024-2025 school year. They hope this minimizes bus delays, reduces students’ commute times and cuts down on operational costs.

As part of the plan, middle and high school students will ride buses together. The school system says students will have assigned seating on separate parts of the bus.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes ahead:

Middle and high schools go to school from 7:25 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Elementary (Group 1): 8:10 a.m. - 3:10 p.m. - W. M. Bass, Bedford Hills, Heritage Elementary, Linkhorne Elementary, Perrymont, and R. S. Payne

Elementary (Group 2): 8:40 a.m. - 3:40 p.m. - Dearington, Hutcherson, Paul Munro, Sandusky Elementary, Sheffield, and T. C. Miller

The school system says Elementary groups were determined based on geography.

You can read more about the changes and decisions in this link.