Hot-button issues move through the General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. – We’re more than a week into the 2023 legislative session in Virginia and several hot-button issues are on the table.

Lawmakers said we’ll likely see topics like public safety, education, and abortion discussed in late January or early February.

This comes as the Senate rejected three bills that would further restrict abortion on Friday.

“Bills are working the way through the committee’s is just the standard process here and some are dying and some are moving forward ... So CrossOver will give you a good indication as to what may be happening with some of these, these issues that people are very passionate about,” Del. Wendell Walker said.

Power in the General Assembly is divided with Democrats holding a majority in the Senate and Republicans controlling the House.

The 30-day session typically gets extended to 46 days so legislators can wrap up their work.