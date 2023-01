PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A woman’s body was found in the New River on Saturday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found along with other items of evidentiary value, according to deputies.

Authorities say the body was recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road.

The body has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to deputies.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.