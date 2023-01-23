50-year-old Nelson County man arrested on 30 counts of child porn charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A 50-year-old man in Nelson County has been arrested and is now facing 30 counts of child porn possession charges, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

In June of 2022, the Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating a child pornography complaint, which led to the arrest of 50-year-old John Proffitt on Jan. 23, 2023.

We’re told Proffitt was arrested on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Proffitt was held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail, authorities said.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office extended their thanks to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their technical assistance in the investigation.