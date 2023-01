Buena Vista City Public Schools are currently on lockdown due to a robbery in the area.

BUENA VISTA, Va. – All Buena Vista City Schools have been placed on lockdown after a robbery in the area, according to school officials.

The school isn’t letting anyone in or out of the building at this time.

School leaders are currently working with law enforcement and said the lock down will be lifted once an all clear is given.

