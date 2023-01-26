Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters.

10 News first brought you this story last week.

Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

Earlier this month, the Roanoke Fire-EMS department’s community risk reduction specialist thought to partner with the shelter to help animals get adopted and provide emotional support for first responders.

Caiden’s new owner, Nicholas Rice, said they clicked instantly. Caiden met Nicholas’ wife, son, and other dog and they knew it was a perfect fit, so Rice finalized the adoption on Thursday.

“It’s kind of an honor to sit here and be a part of Caiden’s life,” said Rice, a firefighter-paramedic.

The department hopes to get another foster dog soon.