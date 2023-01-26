VSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Craig County

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Craig County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Craig County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police responded to the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County for a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

State police said when they arrived, a gun was fired from inside the home.

Officers tried to contact the person inside the home, identified as 22-year-old Kyle Mills, from a distance, according to VSP, later requesting negotiators and a tactical team to come speak with him.

At 8:57 p.m., police said Mills, who was armed, went out of the home and onto the front porch, which is when officers fired their weapons.

VSP said that Mills received emergency treatment until EMS arrived on the scene, but he died of his injuries.

No officers were hurt during the incident and all of the officers involved have been placed on leave in accordance with the departments’ policies, police said.

We’re told the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office is conducting the investigation, and once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Craig County Commonwealth’s Attorney for adjudication.

