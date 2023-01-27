Downtown Bedford fire ruled accidental, officials say

The fire that left a business completely damaged in downtown Bedford has been ruled accidental, officials said. (Credit: Bedford Fire Department)

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE - Saturday 12:19 p.m.

Bedford County Fire & Rescue has released new details on the fire that destroyed a business in downtown Bedford Friday.

At around 10:45 a.m., Bedford communications received multiple 911 calls of a reported commercial structure fire in the 100 block of South Bridge Street, officials said.

The Bedford Fire Department and other crews were dispatched to the scene. The department arrived and reported heavy fire showing from the business.

Crews were able to bring the bulk of the fire under control around 11:45 a.m., and gained access to extinguish the rest around 1 p.m., the Fire Marshal said.

The building connected to the fire building did sustain some damage but is still habitable, officials said.

The fire has been ruled accidental by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office after an extensive investigation, officials said.

LP Gas appliance malfunctioned and the fire spread quickly to a window casing. Due to the malfunction, the fire was fed by the LP Gas and grew rapidly spreading throughout the building, the Fire Marshal said.

UPDATE - Friday

The fire reported Friday in downtown Bedford broke out at Sister 2 Sister, also affecting Peach of Mind Civil Engineering next door, according to the Town of Bedford.

Officials said fire crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries.

Both businesses sustained extensive damage, Bedford officials said.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Bedford Fire Department is urging the public to avoid Downtown Bedford as they work to put out a commercial fire reported Friday.

The department says they are working alongside multiple agencies to put out the fire on South Bridge Street.

Stick with 10 News as we continue to learn more.