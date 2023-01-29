Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said around 9:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW.

Responding officers found a man lying in the roadway with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound, authorities said.

RPD said Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led to the shooting at limited, police said. No suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made.

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

