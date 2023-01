RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in memory and respect of the former Virginia Delegate Jimmie Massie III.

Youngkin said flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The Office of the Governor said the order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags on all local and state buildings, as well as grounds in the Commonwealth.