‘He brings a lot of joy’: Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic gets therapy dog

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic is adding a four-legged friend to its team.

Milo, an adorable dog who has already stolen the hearts of many, is coming to Roanoke College as a student-athlete wellness supporter.

As he takes on his first season at Roanoke College, the furry guy will act as a morale booster when student-athletes and staff visit the sports medicine clinic and keep student-athletes company during rehabilitation and exercises.

Milo will even share a nameplate on the office door of Gabi Oney, his owner and the head athletic trainer in the training clinic.

Students have already fallen in love with Milo, who can never get enough head and belly rubs, hugs and pet treats, of course.

“He brings a lot of joy,” said Sam Francis ‘25, a wrestler who was doing physical therapy at the clinic last fall while recovering from a torn meniscus.

“With it being a training room, a lot of people who come in are injured or maybe mentally not in a great place,” he continued, “but Milo is like a beacon of comfort.”