Lynchburg City Schools set to hold several hiring events in the coming months

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in the Hill City looking for a career opportunity in education should mark their calendars for upcoming hiring events.

Lynchburg City Schools is set to host a series of hiring events within the next few months as they prepare for the 2023-24 school year.

Teacher interview days will be held at Heritage High School at 3101 Wards Ferry Road on the dates listed below. You must have an application for employment on file if you wish to be considered:

Tuesday, January 31: 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 16: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 28: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 16: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Click here to see what current employment opportunities are available. You can also pre-register for the event by clicking this link.

In addition to the teacher interview days, there will also be a Lynchburg City Schools Education Career Fair held on Saturday, Feb. 25, which you can pre-register for here.

It will also take place at Heritage High School and will last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in both teaching and non-teaching positions are encouraged to attend.

For more information, please contact Human Resources at 434-515-5050 or humanresources@lcsedu.net.