Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today.

The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network.

This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided in the current building from 1952 to 1983.

Virginia ABC kept some of the original features of the building including the floors from the old store.

“I think they’re doing a great job revitalizing this area. And we’re a service provider when it comes down to it, and being able to provide this service to our retail customers as well as to businesses that purchase and sell spirits is a great role for us to play,” said Travis Hill, Virginia ABC CEO.

The opening of this store marks the fifth ABC store in Roanoke and the 398th in the state.