Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. – Romance isn’t quite dead after all.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and some of us aren’t particularly excited about all of the love in the air. Fortunately, the San Antonio Zoo has something for those with a not-so-special someone in mind.

With the Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser, the zoo allows you to name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after that one person that takes up a little too much of your headspace ... and not in a good way. With that special name in place, your critter or veggie is then fed to a zoo animal.

That’s not all, either – the zoo said you also have the option to send that person a digital downloadable card to let them know a cockroach, veggie, or rat named after them was given as a treat at the zoo, just to show them how much you really care.

The options range in cost from $5 to $25 – cockroaches are $10 a piece, veggies are $5 a piece, and rats are $25 a piece, according to the zoo. With your donation, you will also receive a digital downloadable Valentine’s Day card showing your support for the fundraiser.

With each rodent, insect, or veggie named after that not-so-special someone, the zoo said they raise funds to support their vision of securing a future for wildlife in Texas and around the world.