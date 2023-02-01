39º

Pulaski County water main break repaired

Officials say impacted would have low to no water pressure

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

PULASKI COUNTY, Va.UPDATE:

The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.

This is due to a water line break in the county, and officials say Newbern Heights and Volvo will be impacted.

At this time, there is no estimate as to when water services will be restored, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

