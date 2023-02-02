City of Radford, university partnering on new economic development initiative

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University and the City of Radford are partnering to launch a new initiative: The Hub at Radford.

Located at 1000 East Main Street, The Hub will house economic development offices for the city and the university, providing a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs looking to grow their business or students looking for real-life experience.

“New businesses. New ideas. New growth. The Hub is going to provide avenues to help make that possible,” said Radford Mayor David Horton.

Horton says the goal is to create a place where people want to live and work.

“We’re reimagining what our community can be,” said Horton. “Bringing 21st century jobs. Helping the workforce that’s already here prepare for the jobs that are needed. Bringing people here from other places, that may come to Radford University and want to live their entire lives right here in the City of Radford.”

Radford University Vice President of Economic Development and Corporate Education Angela Joyner says The Hub will serve as an economic development support system and a talent pipeline. It will also be home to the Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab, which provides innovative, online, self-paced, competency-based education in high-demand workforce areas: cyber security, data science, K-12 education, and geospatial intelligence.

”Those are high-demand areas and so we provide cutting-edge training for that,” said Joyner.

Over the past few years, the city has received several million dollars in grants and federal funding to revitalize downtown.

Together, the city and university are looking to improve river access by building a walk-in site at Bisset Park. They’re also considering building an amphitheater for students and the community.

Joyner and Horton say this joint venture is just the beginning.

“This provides the pathway for opportunity,” said Horton.