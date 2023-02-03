Lovebugs, love birds at the Science Museum of Western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re not a fan of chocolates or flowers for Valentine’s Day, you might want to check out “Hisses and Kisses” at the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke.

It’s a unique fundraiser that lets you name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after someone special.

So whether you love them or they make your skin crawl, it costs just $6 and comes with a personalized card.

“You can have some fun with it, it could be endearing or someone you really don’t enjoy you can do that as well. It’s also cheaper than therapy,” Shannon Allen with the museum said, jokingly.

And for those looking for romance instead of revenge ... there is a paired male and female bearded dragon exhibit at the museum for all lovebugs to enjoy.

Staff also noticed a lot of couples within the flock of the parakeet garden, so they launched a Love Bird sponsorship fundraiser, which is new this year. It’s a bit more expensive, but the $100 fee also includes feeding tokens for a fun date night idea.