Virginia Tech professor arrested for alleged indecent acts with a child

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Virginia Tech professor is facing a series of charges for indecent acts with a child and aggravated sexual battery, court records indicate.

Dr. Brian Vick, an associate professor in the school’s mechanical engineering department, was arrested on Jan. 31 for allegedly having sex with a minor.

Court records show that the offense happened back in 2002, over 20 years ago.

Vick was transferred to Western Virginia Regional Jail and is being held without bond, according to court records.

We reached out to Virginia Tech for comment, and school officials told us they’re aware of the charges and said Vick is currently employed at the university but isn’t teaching.

