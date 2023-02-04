Danville crash on U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina cleared

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:

According to the Danville Police Department, the crash has been cleared, and the road is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A single-vehicle crash has closed the U.S. 29 south exit ramp into North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department.

The crash happened on U.S. 29S near West Main Street during a pursuit by Virginia State Police, authorities said.

As of 4:55 p.m., the south exit ramp into North Carolina was still closed, and motorists are asked to take a different route to avoid backups, according to DPD.

Police say drivers can take the Old Ridge Farm Road interchange to access U.S. 29 north, and asked drivers to avoid using personnel interchanges out of a concern for safety.

We’re told Danville police are on the scene along with the Danville Fire Department, Danville Life Saving Crew, Virginia State Police, and Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.