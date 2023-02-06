Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members

ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community.

One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week.

Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.

“Really with the way the world is, kind of just show some light where it’s a lot of times a lot of negativity,” Ritchie said.

The first person selected was teacher Katelyn Oldham, who others said goes above and beyond for families.

To nominate someone you know, you can send their name to the One Love Coffee House page on social media platforms.