Temporary water outage reported at Glenvar Elementary School in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Glevar Elementary School in Roanoke County is experiencing a water outage Monday morning as crews work to repair a water pump that was damaged over the weekend, says Chuck Lionberger, director of community relations at Roanoke County Schools.

Schools officials say bottled water is available for students to use and bathrooms are still functional.

Glenvar Elementary expects water service to be restored over the next few hours or so, and we will update this article when that happens.

Lionberger says class will remain in session and the school day will continue as normal.