Bedford County school board member taken into custody Monday for assault and battery

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County school board member was taken into custody Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) for assault and battery, court records indicate.

Matthew Holbrook has been serving on the school board since Nov. 2, 2021, and represents District 2, which covers Moneta Elementary School, Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School.

He was released on bond at about 1:12 p.m. Monday and is set to appear in court on Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

At this time, the details surrounding the incident are unclear; we’ve reached out to Bedford County officials to learn more.

