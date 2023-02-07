The Gauntlet business program set to begin this week

Classes start tomorrow for the 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program.

The Gauntlet is open to entrepreneurs all across our region — no matter their experience level.

It’s a 10-week business program that teaches entrepreneurs how to make a business plan.

Natalie Ashton, owner of Electric Iris, tied for first place last year. She says winning was life-changing.

“This time a year ago, my business was three consumer level 3d printers in my basement,” said Ashton. “It has exploded since then.”

She now operates at the Innovation Center in Buena Vista and is preparing to expand her business.

Tuesday kicks off the first class, but sign-ups are open until Feb. 15.

10 News is a proud sponsor of the event.