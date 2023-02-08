Local organizations collecting donations for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Organizations in our region are providing relief to those in need in Turkey and Syria, following Monday’s devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

If you’re looking to help out, here are a few ways to get involved.

World Help: This Christian humanitarian organization based out of Forest is providing tents, blankets, food, and other needs for survivors. The organization is asking the public for help in donating. You can donate $35 to supply one victim with a week’s worth of emergency supplies here.

The Turkish Student Association at Virginia Tech: The organization is collecting donations and items to be donated to the Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C. Donations can be made to the American Turkish Association of Washington D.C. here.

The organization is asking that those who plan to donate items separate and sort their donations, put them in clear bags, and write descriptions on the bags. Donations will be collected beginning Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Feb. 10 during normal work hours at the following locations:

Squires Asian Cultural Engagement Center (ACEC)

Graduate Life Center

Fralin Life Center

You can view a list of needed items below.