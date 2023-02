Join Meteorologist Chris Michaels live for a full breakdown of what to expect in the forecast during Super Bowl weekend.

Early Friday morning Meteorologist Chris Michaels provided a full breakdown of what to expect in the forecast during Super Bowl weekend. If you missed the live video, you can watch it here.

For the full forecast, you can check out this article we published on Friday morning.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.