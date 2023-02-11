Dublin Elementary students hosted WSLS Duke Carter

DUBLIN, Va. – Students at Dublin Elementary School hosted WSLS 10′s Duke Carter Thursday.
They wanted to learn about what a reporter and anchor do for work.
Students asked questions about breaking news, and if Duke reported on a colossal squid.
