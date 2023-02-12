One hospitalized, one charged in Northwest Roanoke shooting

Curtis Keaton has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Feb. 11, 2023. (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – One man was shot in Northwest Roanoke on Saturday and a suspect has been charged, according to Roanoke Police.

Police said they were notified of a shooting in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with a serious gunshot wound outside of a house. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect, 39-year-old Curtis Keaton Jr, was inside a nearby home. Authorities said they were able to talk to the suspect, who came outside of the house shortly after authorities arrived on the scene.

Keaton eventually complied with police and was taken into custody without further incident to speak with detectives. He was then charged with malicious wounding.

Police said details about what led up to the shooting are limited, but they believe the two men knew each other and got into an argument before the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

