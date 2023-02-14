Gleaning for the World accepting donations to help Middle East earthquake victims

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County non-profit, Gleaning for the World is working to provide relief to victims of the earthquake that has left Turkey and Syria devastated.

They’re asking for monetary donations to help relief efforts overseas.

Gleaning typically asks for goods to be donated to support disaster relief, but because of the hurdles of sending goods internationally, officials say it’s best to send money to organizations already there.

“It makes sense, right now to support those partners in the region than us all the way over here. Shipping from over here is going to take weeks, if not months whereas financial donations will allow us to help those partners already working there and that’s the most important thing,” said Jeane Smiley-Mason, president of the organization.

Learn how to support victims of the earthquake by visiting Gleaning’s website.

They say 100% of donations will be used in this relief effort.