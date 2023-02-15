Iron and Ale shooting case in Lynchburg heads to grand jury

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Iron and Ale shooting suspect’s case is now heading to a grand jury hearing.

Derek Lewis is accused of killing Tyler Johnson inside the Iron and Ale restaurant on Nov. 11, 2022.

Lewis is charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Concealed weapon

Lewis was in the Lynchburg General District Court on Wednesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing.

Two witnesses testified during the hearing. One was a patron at Iron and Ale the night of the incident, and the other was a detective with the Lynchburg Police Department.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dianna Baker also played three different surveillance tapes from the incident for Judge Stephanie Maddox.

Maddox certified the four charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury.

Lewis will remain in custody until further court proceedings.