God’s Pit Crew launches capital campaign to update warehouse roof, garage

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is known for helping others when disaster strikes, but now the organization is in need of its own support.

The non-profit has launched a capital campaign to raise money for a new roof on their warehouse and to build a new garage for their fleet of trucks.

God’s Pit Crew said the two projects will cost $2.5 million.

Vice President of Advancement Operations, Rhonda Zola said with this investment, God’s Pit Crew hopes to continue to serve people bit by disaster for years to come.

“That is what makes all the other stuff happen and so it’s really hard to get that message across that we have got to take care of these things so we can continue to do what we do better,” said Zola.

To donate, visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.