Blacksburg Classic 10 Miler returns

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It was a sunny day for the Blacksburg Classic 10-Miler, after being postponed for a week due to weather.

On Sunday, nearly 300 racers gathered at Margaret Beeks Elementary School in Blacksburg for the races.

They could choose from the 10 Miler, a 5K, or even a one-mile fun run.

The event is put on by RunAbout Sports in Blacksburg.

It is supported by several businesses in the community, who were there cheering on the runners.

“My family is running a half marathon at Disney next weekend, so this is training as a part of that. There were a lot of people who helped me pace through the race, so it was really encouraging with all of the water stations and all of the crossing guards, so it was a good experience,” Racer Sam Kraus said.

The Blacksburg Classic 10 Miler officially kicked off the 2023 RunAbout Race Series.