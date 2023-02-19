Juveniles arrested for firearms violations at River Ridge Mall

9-year-old in critical condition after car rolls into Lynchburg front yard, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Investigators said shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) were dispatched to 3405 Candlers Mountain Road after a 911 caller reported that a teenager had brandished a firearm in the parking lot of HomeGoods.

Officers said with the help of witnesses, they were able to locate the suspects and take them into custody.

No shots were fired, no injuries were reported, and charges are pending, police said.

LPD said a total of four handguns were seized during the investigation, one of which was confirmed to be stolen.

Outside of the mall, an Airsoft Gun resembling an AR-15 was located in connection with the incident and also seized by police.