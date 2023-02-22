Highland County Maple Festival to return in March

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Virginia’s sweetest event of the year is set to return in March.

The Highland County Maple Festival is scheduled for March 11, 12, 18, and 19 this year, according to the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

The festival is known as a local legacy, bringing thousands to the region since 1959.

Visitors can learn how syrup is made at sugar camps while enjoying treats like donuts, buckwheat pancakes, and more.

You can find more information about the 63rd Annual Maple Festival in Highland County here.