How a new Rockbridge health center is making care more accessible

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Augusta Health is making care more accessible for victims of sexual and domestic violence.

Last Thursday, they celebrated the opening of their Augusta Health Forensic Nursing Center in Rockbridge.

In a partnership with Project Horizon to serve victims of sexual and domestic violence in the highlands.

Survivors in this area previously had to travel at least an hour away for forensic services.

“You feel like people see what’s happened to you, even though they don’t. Having a private setting in a location where everybody can find, it’s going to make a huge difference in the number of people who report sexual assaults,” executive director of Project Horizon Judy Casteele said.

Augusta Health will have a forensic nurse on-call to do exams, and Project Horizon will have advocates on call to meet or transport victims at the new center.