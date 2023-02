Six & Sky Rooftop Grille set to open in Fall of 2023, according to the restaurant website (Credit: Jo Jo Soprano with Six and Sky Rooftop Grille)

ROANOKE, Va. – Foodies, listen up! A new rooftop restaurant and bar is headed to the Star City, according to Jo Jo Soprano with the Parry Restaurant Group.

Six and Sky Rooftop Grille will be located on the 6th and 7th floors of the Center in the Square and is slated to open in the fall of this year, according to the restaurant’s website.

Restaurant officials say that the new space will have fresh seafood, classic steaks, specialty cocktails, and more.