Navy National Defense Cadet Corps established at William Byrd High School

ROANOKE, Va. – A new partnership between the Navy and Roanoke County Public Schools was formalized today at William Byrd High School. A ceremony marked the official start of the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps.

The program provides schools that do not meet the requirements for a navy junior ROTC unit a similar experience designed to help students gain values of service, and personal responsibility.

Senior Katelin Patrick said she’s been waiting since freshman year to get this unit.

”My experience in this honestly has been wonderful. I have been very blessed to be the commanding officer. To run this unit, because it’s a cadet-run unit, and I’m absolutely loving it. It’s giving me leadership skills and making me an overall better person,” Patrick said.

Patrick told us she plans on attending VMI after she graduates because of her experience in this unit.