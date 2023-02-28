Carilion Clinic closes COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Roanoke, Christiansburg

Testing center staff will assume new roles at other locations.

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion is reaching a new COVID-19 milestone – closing its two drive-thru testing centers.

The two centers that are being closed are located on Postal Drive in Roanoke and Barn Road in Christiansburg.

Testing center staff will assume new roles at other practices, and COVID-19 testing will remain available at primary care and Velocity Care sites.

For Carilion Clinic, it means a change in the Roanoke Valley, with the coronavirus becoming a part of everyday life.

”I think it’s great we have seen a stabilization of COVID ... Certainly our numbers are coming down ... I think we knew we would get to this point eventually but three years? I never thought it would be three years,” said Kim Roe, VP of Family and Community Medicine with Carilion Clinic.

Patients can continue to be seen by a provider and be evaluated for appropriate testing and treatment.