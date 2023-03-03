How you can prepare for storms, power outages

Preps are underway for a storm system that’s produced severe weather in parts of the Southern Plains as it heads toward our region.

Appalachian Power says they are closely monitoring the storms, and are prepared for the power outages that may occur as a result.

To help customers, Appalachian Power offered up the following things to keep in mind if your power goes out:

Prepare a plan, and check with others – especially those who are elderly, have young children, or have medical conditions – to make sure they have a plan in place,

Charge your phones, laptops, portable chargers, and other electronics,

Prepare an emergency kit that includes non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, and your necessary medications.

Appalachian Power also wanted to remind customers of the following safety-related tips:

Downed power lines are dangerous, so stay away. If you see a downed line, call 1-800-956-4237 or 911 as soon as you can.

If you plan to use an alternative heat source, make sure it works properly and is safe to use.

Don’t use lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves, or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you’re using a portable or RV generator, don’t use the circuit box to plug it in.

You can also find additional safety tips on their website here. If you’re an Appalachian Power customer, you can keep a check on outages here.