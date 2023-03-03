Madison Heights man arrested after reported explosion, search warrants, authorities say

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A Madison Heights man has been arrested after a reported explosion led to several search warrants and the discovery of guns and drugs, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, March 2, authorities said they responded to multiple reports of an explosion near the intersection of Elon Road and Mt. Sinai Road in Amherst County.

We’re told they determined the explosion was not because of an explosive device but led to several search warrants being obtained.

The sheriff’s office said that two long guns, more than 20 grams of meth, and “significant quantities” of marijuana were seized due to the search warrants.

Authorities said they arrested Ronald Padgett Jr. of Madison Heights and charged him with the following:

Possession of a schedule I or schedule II substance,

Possession with intent to sell, give, or distribute 1 ounce to 5 pounds of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated, according to the sheriff’s office.