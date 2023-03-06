Carroll County homeowner shoots naked woman who broke into his home, beat him with pan, authorities say

A woman has been arrested after breaking into a home naked and beating the owner with a frying pan on Feb. 26, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after breaking into a home naked and beating the owner with a frying pan on Feb. 26, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner heard a noise in the back part of the home, went into the kitchen, and found a naked woman coming into the back door. We’re told the home is in the 2600 block of Loafers Rest Road.

At that moment, deputies say the woman, now identified as 35-year-old Paula Locklear, began to beat the homeowner with a frying pan.

The homeowner was able to get Locklear out of the house and onto the back porch, then secured the door, authorities said.

Locklear then started to beat on the kitchen window and turned off the electrical breakers to the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

She then returned to the back door and started to hit it, which was when the homeowner shot her in the leg, authorities said.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found Locklear with a gunshot wound in her leg, and EMS transported her for treatment.

Locklear was charged with the following, authorities said:

Felony breaking and entering an occupied home while armed with a deadly weapon

Assault and battery,

Damage property.

The sheriff’s office said Locklear was held without bond pending arraignment in the Carroll County General District Court.

No charges will be filed against the homeowner, as the Carroll County Commonwealth Attorney Roger Brooks rules that the shooting was justified as self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office.