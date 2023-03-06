Dublin gas station recieves $50,000 for selling winning PowerBall ticket

DUBLIN, Va. – A family-owned gas station in Dublin is making history with the Virginia Lottery this week.

Gill Brothers in Dublin sold the winning $161 million PowerBall ticket on March 4.

This is only the second time in history that a PowerBall jackpot has been won in Virginia. It is also the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game.

Owner Andy Gill says he didn’t believe it at first.

“I heard that we sold the ticket, and I thought it was a joke. Then Jim confirmed it and we drove down here that day,” Gill said.

The Virginia Lottery presented the store with a $50,000 retailer bonus today.

“It’s impactful for anybody, no matter where your business is or who you are,” said Kelly Gee, executive director of Virginia Lottery. “All of our profits for lottery go to benefit K-12 education, so we like to say that the local businesses win, the schools win, and our lucky players win.”

The winner has not claimed their prize yet, but they have 180 days from the drawing to come forward.