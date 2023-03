ROANOKE, Va. – To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Duck Donuts Roanoke is offering a $5 Birthday Box on March 11, officials said.

The Birthday Box has six different donuts, featuring classic combinations including Strawberry Confetti, Vanilla Confetti, Glazed, Chocolate Iced, Cinnamon Sugar, and Chocolate Confetti, according to the release.

The sweet deal will be offered on March 11 for in-shop orders only, officials said.

You can find the Roanoke location on the map below.