Tracks fully open after West Virginia train derailment

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. – UPDATE - March 13 at 11:50 a.m.

Progress is being made following a trail derailment in West Virginia last week.

Officials with CSX told 10 News that crews have finished excavation, adding that they have also replaced all material that made contact with diesel fuel with clean soil and rock.

Officials say both tracks reopened Sunday afternoon.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews are expected to be working throughout the night to clean up a train derailment in West Virginia that caused diesel to spill into the New River and left three workers with non-serious injuries.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division said a rockslide caused a CSX train to derail around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The train came around a corner to find a big boulder on the tracks.

Three of the crew members do have non-life-threatening injuries.

The train was made up of 109 train cars, all of which were empty. The incident did cause some of the cars to catch fire and sent at least one locomotive and one fuel tank into the New River. Diesel fuel from the wreck was seen spilling into the New River.

A locomotive and fuel tank did fall into the river, but many people 10 News spoke with said they commend the response to the situation, especially the response of the Sulphur District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad who was the first team on scene.

The West Virginia American Water has chosen to temporarily stop drawing water from the New River as part of its response to the derailment.

The company added that it will enhance its treatment process as needed.

We’re told by officials that water service will not be impacted and no water advisories have been issued as a result of the incident.

“I could see the glow in the sky. We came in, they got the first aid kit and two of them proceeded to hike up the tracks to the derailment. We kept in contact once on the scene and took care of the patients. Everyone was out,” said Tom Scott, chief of Green Sulphur District Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

CSX released the following statement regarding the train derailment.

“At 4:51 a.m., a CSX train struck a rockslide in Sandstone, W. Va., causing the empty coal train to derail. Preliminary information indicates that all four of the train’s locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed. The lead locomotive had three crew members, a conductor, an engineer and an engineer trainee onboard. The locomotive caught fire, but all three crew members are safe and being evaluated and treated for non-life threatening injuries. An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilled from the derailed locomotives and environmental measures will be deployed in the New River for containment. There were no hazardous materials being transported by this train. The incident posed no danger to the public. We greatly appreciate the swift actions of the local first responders in Sandstone that rendered aide to our valued crew members. The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority as we dispatch our teams to assess the situation and develop a plan to completely restore the area. Our team is in close contact with local police and fire officials and we will continue to work closely with them on our recovery efforts.” CSX

10 News has reached out to VDEM, DEQ, VDH and other local organizations who all say that while they are currently monitoring the situation, they do not foresee this causing a problem for the New River locally due to the fact that the river flows South to North.

The accident happened just south of Sandstone inside the New River National Park and Reserve.