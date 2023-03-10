Youngkin discusses review of AP African American Studies Course

Governor Glenn Youngkin took the national stage on Thursday night for an hour-long town hall meeting that focused on education.

There has been criticism over Youngkin’s order to review a new advanced placement African American Studies Course.

The African American Studies Course was developed by the College Board, a nonprofit that develops all advanced placement, or AP, courses and oversees the SAT.

It’s an elective course for high school students.

Virginia is one of four states, all led by Republican governors, reviewing the course.

The governor signed an executive order the day he was inaugurated that called for ending “the use of inherently divisive concepts” in Virginia K-12 public education.

When asked about the review on Thursday night, Governor Youngkin said he wants to ensure this course follows that executive order.

“I just asked our department of education to do exactly what executive order number one asks us to do on all of our curriculum and I have no reason to believe given the changes that I know have been made to that course that it won’t be a fine course for Virginia, but I have to let our department of education do their job. This is what I’ve asked them to do and I look forward to getting their report back,” Youngkin said.

The review has drawn criticism from the Virginia NAACP. Florida, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Arkansas are also reviewing the course’s content.