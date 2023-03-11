Luck of the Irish: St. Patrick’s Day parade takes over downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Everyone from the tall to the small came out to the Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

For five-year-old Genevieve Moore, she loved the clowns.

“They were so silly,” Moore said. “I loved it.”

There was something for everyone.

Carter Patriuch says she goes all out for the parade.

“My birthday’s on St. Patrick’s Day, so I love this. It’s like a parade for my birthday,” Patriuch said.

Performers from all over the Commonwealth took part in the parade, including the Appalachian Highlanders.

“We’re actually a Scottish pipe band, that’s why Appalachian Highlanders, but we consider the Irish our brothers,” one of the members said.

They say the reactions from people make the experience that much better.

“Kids dancing to the music and people clapping of course is what makes it enjoyable for us. To see people enjoying what we’re doing,” they said.

Kobe Levisy says that enjoyment is his favorite part too.

“Everything about the world right now, any differences, and division, we all just come together to celebrate one thing and that’s life and this holiday and the fact that we have so many good things to be appreciative for,” Levisy said.

Teasisa Childs says the parade and festival make everyone feel a little bit younger.

“Everybody wants to have a young spirit and they want to live forever, so I think it’s nice seeing family come together,” Childs said.

Levisy says they’re remembering what the holiday is about.

“We’re feeling lucky, so just trying to enjoy this side of the dirt,” he said.