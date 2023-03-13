Darius Rucker coming to Elmwood Park, portion of proceeds going toward Carilion’s cancer center

Elmwood Park has announced that they’ll be hosting three-time GRAMMY Award-winner Darius Rucker on June 15, 2023, as part of the Budweiser Summer Series.

A star is making his way to the Star City.

In addition, downtown Roanoke will also be joining forces with The Life Ring Foundation to raise money for its Fighting Kids’ Cancer initiative.

With the money raised, both groups are aiming to include a world-class pediatric cancer treatment center within Carilion’s new cancer center.

General Admission tickets to see Darius Rucker are $60 and $8 from each ticket sold goes directly to Fighting Kids’ Cancer. Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 17) at 10 a.m. through ticketing agent, Etix.

“We are on a mission to improve survival rates for our kids with cancer in the Roanoke Valley. We are so moved that Downtown Roanoke Inc has given us an incredible opportunity to raise money and awareness for this critical cause,” stated Kelly Woolwine, cofounder of The Life Ring Foundation. “We are thrilled to bring another national act to Elmwood Park while helping raise funds for a much-needed cancer facility to be built downtown and serve the entire community,” said Tina Workman, President and CEO of Downtown Roanoke Incorporated.