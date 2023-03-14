35º

Duck Donuts set to open in River Ridge Mall on March 18

The first 25 guests in line will win a special treat

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

We have some sweet news for you: Duck Donuts is set to open at River Ridge Mall on Saturday at 7 a.m. (Duck Donuts)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We have some sweet news for you: Duck Donuts is set to open at River Ridge Mall on Saturday at 7 a.m.

And there’s also a delicious deal you won’t wanna miss. In celebration of its grand opening, the first 25 guests in line Saturday and Sunday will win one free dozen donuts each month for an entire year. Yes, you read that right!

There will also be a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. with Central Virginia Business Coalition, its Quack Gives Back partner, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg and more.

